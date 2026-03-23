Rawalpindiz announce Jake Fraser-McGurk's replacement for PSL 11

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk pictured during the third ODI against Pakistan at Optus Stadium Perth on November 10 2024 — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) debutants Rawalpindiz have announced the signing of New Zealand all-rounder Cole McConchie as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of the tournament’s 11th edition.

The franchise confirmed the move on Monday via their social media channels, stating that McConchie would step in after Fraser-McGurk withdrew from the competition due to personal reasons.

The 34-year-old brings considerable experience to the side. He made his T20I debut for the Blackcaps in 2021 and has since featured in 20 international matches in the shortest format, scoring 188 runs and claiming 12 wickets.

His domestic T20 record is equally robust, with 2,008 runs—including nine half-centuries—and 88 wickets across 141 matches.

The upcoming PSL season, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, marks a landmark edition as the league expands to eight teams. New entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz join the fray, with a total of 44 matches to be played over 39 days.

In a significant shift from initial plans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scaled back the tournament’s logistics. Matches will now be held exclusively at two venues—Karachi and Lahore—and played behind closed doors.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised arrangements during a media conference, explaining that the decisions followed a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Six cities, including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, had originally been in contention to host matches.

Updated Rawalpindiz Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Cole McConchie, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrester, Laurie Evans, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan and Saad Masood.

Rawalpindiz PSL 11 Schedule: