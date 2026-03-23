Shohei Ohtani’s WBC jersey sells for record $1.5 million

Japan designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting a home run against Venezuela in the first inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Mar 14, 2026. — Reuters

A jersey worn by two way superstar Shohei Ohtani during Japan’s 13 0 triumph over Chinese Taipei in the World Baseball Classic on 6th March has fetched a record $1,500,010 at MLB Auctions, marking the highest price ever paid for an Ohtani jersey.

During that game at the Tokyo Dome, Ohtani hit a grand slam and put over five runs on the board, taking Japan to a comfortable victory in pool play.

Throughout the tournament he had batted in.462 and a 1.842 OPS but in 2023 Japan, who are champions, fell in the quarter-finals by tournament winners Venezuela.

The seven day sale received an unbelievable 298 bids and was a massive improvement to the last sale of WBC jerseys in 2023 which only sold at $126,100 against Australia.

This sale highlights the exploding interest of Ohtani collectibles. Over the last few months, two high end trading cards of Ohtani sold above $2 million at auction.

The 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Award Gold MLB Logoman card of Ohtani sold over $3 million just before Christmas, and the 2025 Topps Chrome dual MVP gold Logoman card of Ohtani and Aaron Judge sold over 2.16 million in early March.

The most expensive baseball to be sold is a 50th home run ball of Ohtani in the 2024 season that earned the first-time 50 50 campaign in the history of MLB, a record sale of $4.39million although the purchase price was held in escrow due to legal challenges on ownership.

The demand of the Ohtani memorabilia by the collectors does not seem to be relenting as every auction is pushing the limits of the sports memorabilia prices.