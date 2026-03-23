Junior flyweight boxer Isis Sio in critical condition after devastating knockout

An undated picture of nineteen-year-old junior flyweight Isis Sio. — Facebook/ world boxing news

SAN BERNARDINO: Nineteen-year-old junior flyweight Isis Sio remains in a critical condition in hospital following a first-round knockout loss against Jocelyn Camarillo on Saturday at the National Orange Show Event Center.

The bout, scheduled for four rounds, ended in just 78 seconds after Camarillo landed four successive power shots to Sio’s head, leaving her unable to defend herself.

Sio collapsed to the bottom rope and the referee, Ivan Guillermo, immediately stopped the fight. Witnesses reported that Sio convulsed before being stretchered out of the ring.

Sio is currently in a medically induced coma at Loma Linda University Health Medical Center, according to a statement from event promoter ProBoxTV.

The promoter expressed their support for Sio and her family.

"On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family, we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio. Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time," The promoter said.

Originally from Dickinson, North Dakota, Sio made her professional debut last September. She entered the fight with a record of one win in three bouts and was coming off a first-round knockout loss in January due to body shots.

Camarillo, 21, from Indio, California, who remains unbeaten with a 6-0 record, shared her prayers for Sio on social media, asking fans to keep her in their thoughts. Signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

“Lord Jesus, we come before you with faith and urgency, lifting up Isis into your loving hands," Camarillo said.

The boxing community continues to rally behind Sio as she battles for her recovery.