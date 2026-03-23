Richie Richardson to make debut as PSL 11 match officials confirmed

ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson during the 1st T20 International between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval on November 09, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has today unveiled the list of match officials for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The tournament is scheduled to take place across Lahore and Karachi from 26 March to 3 May, featuring 44 matches.

Sir Richie Richardson, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, is poised to make his PSL debut as a match referee.

The former West Indies captain has previously officiated in four Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan between 2017 and 2024, including the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and the World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

A strong overseas contingent of umpires will feature, comprising four members of the ICC Elite Panel: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Allahudien Palekar (South Africa) and Alexander Wharf (England). They will be joined by Sharfuddoula Saikat and Chris Brown.

Both Palekar and Saikat are set to make their PSL debuts. The domestic umpiring roster includes Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Nasir Hussain, Zulfiqar Jan, Abdul Muqeet, Alay Haider, Imran Jawed and Tariq Rasheed.

Roshan Mahanama, a regular match referee in the PSL since 2017, will return to extend his record of 71 matches in the tournament.

He will lead the playing control team, starting with the opening fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kings.

For the opening match, Alex Wharf and Ahsan Raza will serve as the on-field umpires, with Asif Yaqoob acting as the television umpire and Tariq Rasheed as the fourth umpire.

Full list of officials:

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Chris Gaffaney, Sharfuddoula Saikat, Allahudien Palekar, Alex Wharf, Chris Brown, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Nasir Hussain, Zulfiqar Jan, Abdul Muqeet, Alay Haider, Imran Jawed and Tariq Rasheed.

Match Referees: Roshan Mahanama, Sir Richie Richardson, Ali Naqvi, Kamran Chaudhary, Bilal Khilji, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aleem Moosa and Sohail Idrees.