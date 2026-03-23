Jalen Williams set to return for Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Philadelphia 76ers clash: reports

An undated picture of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams. — Reuters

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams will make his return from injury for Monday’s trip to face the Philadelphia 76ers, according to international media reports on Sunday.

Williams has been sidelined for over five weeks with a strained right hamstring.

The 24-year-old, who has struggled with injuries throughout the season, will come back with 11 regular-season games remaining.

This season, Williams has featured in just 26 matches, having previously missed the first 19 due to surgery on his right wrist, which he injured during the final week of the 2024-25 regular season.

He delayed the operation to repair a torn scapholunate ligament until after the Thunder’s championship run, in which he averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game despite relying on frequent painkillers.

Williams first strained his hamstring on 17 January during a road loss to the Miami Heat, missing 10 games before returning to help defeat the Los Angeles Lakers on 9 February.

Two nights later, he aggravated the injury in a win over the Phoenix Suns, ending a spectacular individual display in which he scored 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting.

Despite limited time on court together, the Thunder’s projected starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein has only shared the floor in five games this season.

Oklahoma City currently boasts a league-best 56-15 record, including an 11-game winning streak since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain, but has suffered the second-highest number of missed games due to injuries after the Memphis Grizzlies.