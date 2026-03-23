Eberechi Eze ruled out of England friendlies with calf injury

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice against Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze will miss England’s upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan later this month due to a calf injury.

The 27-year-old, who had been named in Thomas Tuchel’s 35-man England squad earlier this week, was absent from the pitch during Arsenal’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, instead watching from the stands.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Eze will not join up with the national team.

"No, he's out," Arteta said.

"We have to do another scan in six or seven days and wait and see the results. It is a leg injury. His calf.”

Reports suggest Harvey Barnes is under consideration as a potential replacement for Eze, though the Football Association has yet to announce whether a call-up will be made.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s defender Nico O’Reilly, also included in Tuchel’s squad, scored twice at Wembley as Pep Guardiola lifted the Carabao Cup, marking the 19th trophy of his nine-year tenure at the club.

Despite the cup loss, Arsenal continue to lead the Premier League by nine points and remain in contention in both the FA Cup and Champions League quarterfinals.

Arteta praised his squad’s resilience and outlook following the defeat:

"What this team has done in the last eight months has been incredible, and we're going to use this disappointment and this fire in the belly to have the most amazing two months that we have ever had together," said Arteta.

Arsenal will look to channel their frustration into a strong end-of-season push, aiming to secure silverware after lifting their last trophy, the FA Cup, in 2020.