Aryna Sabalenka advances in Miami last 16, eyes ‘Sunshine Double’

Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand against Caty McNally (USA) (not pictured) on day six of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Mar 22, 2026. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka continued her pursuit of the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’ with a commanding win over Caty McNally, securing a place in the last 16 of the Miami Open on Sunday.

The Belarusian, who claimed the Indian Wells title earlier this month, extended her winning streak to eight matches with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the American.

Sabalenka exchanged breaks of serve with McNally before pulling clear to take the opening set, then ran away with four consecutive games in the second to seal the triumph.

She will now face China’s Zheng Qinwen on Monday, having won seven of their eight previous encounters.

Zheng, who defeated 15th seed Madison Keys, notched her first win over a top-20 player since elbow surgery in July.

Elsewhere, third seed Elena Rybakina cruised past Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-4 and will meet Australian qualifier Talia Gibson, who impressed with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over 18th seed Iva Jovic.

Gibson had already caused an upset against former world number one Naomi Osaka at Indian Wells.

Fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula, last year’s runner-up to Sabalenka, reached the fourth round after dispatching Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Meanwhile, Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to overcome Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 and will face American Hailey Baptiste, who stunned ninth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5.

With the tournament heating up, the remaining matches promise high drama as the world’s top players chase glory in Miami.