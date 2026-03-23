Sebastian Korda stuns World number one Carlos Alcaraz at Miami Open

An undated picture of World number one Carlos Alcaraz and American Sebastian Korda. — Reuters

World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock third-round exit at the Miami Open after a thrilling 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 defeat to American Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

Top seed Alcaraz, 22, struggled in the opening set, allowing Korda to seize an early advantage.

Despite appearing to lose momentum in the second set, Korda served for the match at 5-4, only to be broken by Alcaraz, who then forced a decider with two consecutive game wins.

The third set saw Alcaraz push hard, but Korda remained composed, breaking the Spaniard at 4-3 after an errant forehand.

Korda, ranked 36th in the world, then held his serve in the following games, sealing victory on his second match point as Alcaraz overhit a return.

Despite the defeat, Alcaraz remained positive about his form ahead of the clay-court season.

"I think the process has been good. Besides the loss today, I think I'm still in the right way," he said.

"Some things in previous tournaments that I just didn't feel comfortable, I think in this tournament, I started to feel better and better."

For Korda, 25, it was a landmark victory, his first over a world number one.

"It feels great," said Korda, who wrapped up the win in two hours and 19 minutes as he beat a top-ranked player for the first time in his career.

"I took the scenic route, that's for sure - a little more stress than I would want but happy with how I played.

"I kept believing. I got myself in some nasty situations, but I kept going and played really well in the end."

Korda, who previously reached the Miami Open quarter-finals in 2021 and 2025, will now face 14th seed Karen Khachanov or qualifier Martin Landaluce in the fourth round.