Star-studded commentary panel, presenters announced for PSL 11

The collage of photos shows former West Indies all-rounder Charlos Brathwaite (left) and former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a prestigious 23-member bilingual commentary panel for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is scheduled to run from March 26 till May 3.

Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite set to make his tournament debut in the commentary box and former Australia women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar returning for another stint.

Shoaib Malik, who has featured in all ten previous editions of the PSL as a player, will take on the role of Urdu commentator for the eleventh season. He will be joined by former Pakistan captains Salman Butt and Sana Mir.

The seven-member exclusive Urdu panel also includes seasoned commentator Tariq Saeed, former Pakistan women’s international Marina Iqbal, Shah Faisal and Ayaz Chaudhary, the winner of the Pepsi Voice of Pakistan 2022.

On the English side, Brathwaite is joined by a host of international talent, including South Africa’s Jean-Paul Duminy, the renowned Michael Haysman, England’s Dominic Cork, Nick Knight and Mark Butcher, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, Australia’s Greg Blewett and Lisa Sthalekar, and Athar Ali Khan from Bangladesh.

The English commentary roster also features a strong contingent of Pakistani voices, with former captains Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Aamir Sohail and Urooj Mumtaz Khan set to provide analysis, alongside former Pakistan international Bazid Khan.

Sikandar Bakht will feature both in the English commentary team and as part of the four-member presenting line-up. Acclaimed sports broadcasters Neroli Meadows and Jess Crowe will make their PSL debuts as presenters and hosts, joining Zainab Abbas in the role.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Super League, Salman Naseer, expressed his enthusiasm about the announcement:

“We are excited to announce a star-studded and insightful commentators’ panel, which comes with years of valuable experience of calling the game behind the mic. I’m sure our fans will enjoy the commentary lineup and their calls over exciting action from home as we inch closer to the beginning of the landmark 11th edition of the HBL PSL.”

Full List of Commentators:

English Panel: Aamir Sohail, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Dominic Cork, Greg Blewett, Jean-Paul Duminy, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Butcher, Martin Guptill, Michael Haysman, Nick Knight, Ramiz Raja, Sikandar Bakht, Urooj Mumtaz Khan and Wasim Akram.

Exclusive Urdu Panel: Ayaz Chaudhary, Marina Iqbal, Salman Butt, Sana Mir, Shah Faisal, Shoaib Malik and Tariq Saeed.

Presenters: Jess Crowe, Neroli Meadows, Sikandar Bakht and Zainab Abbas.