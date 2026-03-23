La Liga: Alvaro Arbeloa praises Vinicius Junior after derby win

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa during press conference in UEFA Champions League on March 16, 2026. — Reuters

Alvaro Arbeloa praised Vinicius Junior after the forward delivered a match-winning display in Real Madrid’s dramatic 3-2 derby victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga clash here at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Atletico struck first through Ademola Lookman, giving the visitors an early advantage.

However, Madrid responded strongly, with Vinicius converting from the penalty spot to restore parity before Federico Valverde fired the hosts into the lead.

The contest remained finely poised as Nahuel Molina equalised with a long-range effort.

Vinicius ultimately proved decisive, curling in a superb late winner past goalkeeper Juan Musso to secure all three points and keep Madrid within four points of league leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.

Speaking afterwards, Arbeloa commended the Brazilian’s performance, highlighting his quality and resilience. He noted that while Vinícius may not yet be at the absolute peak of his career, he is very close to it.

"It was another great game for Vini, another demonstration of his talent, bravery and character," Arbeloa said in his post-match news conference. "He scored a great goal in a difficult moment. I'm lucky to have him as a player. I don't know if he's in the best form of his career, but he's not far off."

The forward, who has now scored four goals in his last two matches, also received a standing ovation when substituted late on.

The closing stages saw further drama as Valverde was sent off by referee Jose Luis Munuera, leaving Madrid to finish with ten men.

Arbeloa admitted he disagreed with the decision but appreciated the explanation provided.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone conceded his side could have managed the game better after taking the lead.

Meanwhile, Arbeloa defended his selection choices, including the use of Dani Carvajal ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, stressing the importance of squad depth.