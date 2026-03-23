PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen target Maheesh Theekshana as Baartman replacement

The collage of photos shows Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (left) and South African pacer Ottniel Baartman. - AFP/ICC

KARACHI: Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen are weighing up their options to replace South African pacer Ottniel Baartman ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May.

Sources have revealed that the Kingsmen franchise has approached Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana to join the tournament.

His participation, however, is contingent on receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

It is pertinent to mention that Baartman was selected by the franchise during the historic inaugural PSL players’ auction, held at the Expo Centre in Lahore on 11 February.

The right-arm pacer, who was signed for PKR 1.1 crore, has since withdrawn from the upcoming edition. Neither the player nor the franchise has provided a reason for his absence.

Theekshana, meanwhile, brings considerable experience in the shortest format of the game. He has played 83 T20Is for Sri Lanka, claiming 82 wickets with an economy rate of 7.08.

He also boasts extensive franchise experience, having featured in leagues such as the ILT20, Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The landmark 11th edition of the PSL will feature eight teams, including new entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi, competing in 44 matches over a 39-day period.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has significantly scaled back its plans for the tournament, confirming that matches will be held at just two venues and played behind closed doors.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised arrangements at a media conference, stating that the decisions followed a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Six cities—Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—were initially named as potential hosts. However, the tournament has now been consolidated, with all matches set to take place in Karachi and Lahore.