Pep Guardiola plays down Manchester City Carabao Cup win impact on Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Carabao Cup against Arsenal in Carabao Cup on March 22, 2026. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola insisted that Manchester City’s Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal will have little bearing on the Premier League title race, believing it could instead refocus Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of their visit to the Etihad Stadium.

City secured a 2–0 win at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with Nico O'Reilly scoring twice in the second half with headed goals. The triumph marked Guardiola’s fifth Carabao Cup success in the past decade.

The two sides are set to meet again in the Premier League on 19 April at the Etihad Stadium. However, with City trailing Arsenal by nine points and only eight matches remaining.

Guardiola admitted it is unlikely the result will disrupt Arsenal’s momentum.

“I would prefer to be nine points ahead in the Premier League,” Guardiola said. “I don’t think it will have an impact. It’s a different competition, and they will be more focused when they come to the Etihad.

“The Premier League is in their hands. We have a game in hand and Arsenal at home. We will try to win our matches and then see what happens.”

Guardiola celebrated both goals enthusiastically, sprinting along the touchline when O’Reilly headed in his second.

“Winning any title is always difficult, so there is joy and satisfaction,” he said. “They put us under pressure in the first 15 minutes, as they usually do, but after that we began to win more second balls.

“It was an excellent victory. The Carabao Cup is not the Champions League or the Premier League, everyone knows that, but winning against a team like Arsenal makes it special.”

The victory represents the 19th trophy of his tenure at City, as speculation continues over his future beyond the summer.