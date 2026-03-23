Sahibzada Farhan named ICC men’s Player of the Month for February 2026

Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan celebrates their century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s opening batter, Sahibzada Farhan, has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2026 following an exceptional campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Farhan finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 383 runs in seven matches (six innings) at a formidable average of 76.60. His tally included two centuries and two half-centuries.

The hard-hitting right-hander enjoyed a superb run in the global event, striking at 160.25, and in the process broke a long-standing record held by Virat Kohli for the most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

This is Farhan’s first monthly ICC award; he is also the first male Pakistan player to claim the honour since the fast bowler Haris Rauf in November 2024.

“It’s an incredible feeling to win this ICC award, especially for performances on the World Cup stage, where fans from all over the world are watching every moment. That makes it even more special," he said.

“It was truly a tournament I’ll always cherish, and I’m determined to carry this momentum forward in the series and competitions ahead. I’m deeply grateful to my teammates for their constant support and belief in me - this wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Farhan also became the first batter to score two centuries (against Namibia and Sri Lanka) in a single global event in the shortest format.

His performances saw him climb to a new career-high rating on the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, moving up to second place after a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

He was also involved in a record partnership of 176 runs – the highest for any wicket in T20Is – with Fakhar Zaman. Despite that effort and a five-run victory over the co-hosts, Pakistan were unable to reach the semi-final stage, losing out on net run rate.

In recognition of his memorable run, the 29-year-old was named in the ICC Team of the Tournament, having posted scores of 47, 73, 0, 100*, not out, 63 and 100 across seven matches.