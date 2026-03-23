WATCH: Foreign players touch down in Lahore for PSL 11

New Zealand players Mark Chapman (left) and Devon Conway have landed in Lahore for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on March 23, 2026. - X/Islamabad United

LAHORE: Foreign players have begun arriving in Pakistan ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, former Australian captain Steve Smith, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe, young middle-order batter Lachlan Shaw and former pace bowler Peter Siddle have all landed in Lahore and linked up with the Multan Sultans camp.

Sultans head coach and former Australian captain Tim Paine has also arrived in Lahore, alongside coaching staff members Brendan Wilson and Mike Smith.

Meanwhile, a contingent of Bangladesh players is en route and expected to reach Pakistan later today. Pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, and batter Parvez Hossain Emon have departed from Dhaka for Lahore.

Mustafizur and Parvez Hossain will join the Lahore Qalandars squad, while Rana and Shoriful will head to Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming tournament.

Former South African cricketer and current Rawalpindi franchise head coach Justin Kemp has arrived in Pakistan, while New Zealand’s coaching staff, who will guide the United franchise, including Luke Ronchi, Jacob Oram and players Mark Chapman and Devon Conway, have also joined the United squad.





Moreover, Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne, Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera and Riley Meredith have also landed in Lahore and are all set to make their mark in the tournament.

USA stars Shayan Jahangir, Asif Mehmood, Syed Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan and Saad Ali have also arrived in Lahore.

The historic 11th edition of the PSL will feature eight teams, including new entrants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and Rawalpindi, competing in 44 matches over a 39-day period.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has significantly scaled back its plans for the tournament, confirming that matches will be held across just two venues and played without spectators.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised arrangements during a media conference, stating that the decisions followed a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Six cities—Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—were initially named as potential hosts. However, the tournament has now been consolidated, with all matches set to be played in Karachi and Lahore.