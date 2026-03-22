PCB announces revised schedule for PSL 11

Lahore Qalanders' players carry teammate Sikandar Raza as they celebrate after their victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled a revised schedule for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, following the implementation of austerity measures in consultation with the government.

In a significant restructuring, the number of host cities has been reduced from six to two, with all matches now set to be played exclusively in Lahore and Karachi. The decision aligns with officially announced national resource conservation efforts.

According to the updated itinerary, the tournament will comprise 44 matches played over 39 days, with each city hosting 22 fixtures. The opening match between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while the Qualifier will take place in Karachi.

As the tournament temporarily adopts a watch-from-home model, organisers have confirmed the introduction of enhanced broadcast and production features designed to deliver a superior viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.

League officials expressed confidence that audience passion, combined with innovative coverage, would make this one of the most widely watched editions to date.

Addressing the absence of in-person spectators, a statement acknowledged that crowds at stadiums would be sorely missed.

It was estimated that an average of 30,000 spectators and associated support staff travelling daily for over a month would place considerable strain on energy resources.

By limiting the tournament to two cities, the league said it would also significantly reduce the extensive operational arrangements, transport logistics, and utility overheads associated with a six-city event.

Organisers reaffirmed their commitment to delivering high-quality cricket while aligning with national priorities, stating that the league would proceed with the unity, discipline, and excellence that have established it as a defining symbol of Pakistan’s sporting strength.

Revised PSL 11 schedule: