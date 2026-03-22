PCB announces revised schedule for PSL 11

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Kingsmen in opening match
By Web Desk
March 22, 2026
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled a revised schedule for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, following the implementation of austerity measures in consultation with the government.
In a significant restructuring, the number of host cities has been reduced from six to two, with all matches now set to be played exclusively in Lahore and Karachi. The decision aligns with officially announced national resource conservation efforts.
According to the updated itinerary, the tournament will comprise 44 matches played over 39 days, with each city hosting 22 fixtures. The opening match between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.
Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while the Qualifier will take place in Karachi.
As the tournament temporarily adopts a watch-from-home model, organisers have confirmed the introduction of enhanced broadcast and production features designed to deliver a superior viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.
League officials expressed confidence that audience passion, combined with innovative coverage, would make this one of the most widely watched editions to date.
Addressing the absence of in-person spectators, a statement acknowledged that crowds at stadiums would be sorely missed.
It was estimated that an average of 30,000 spectators and associated support staff travelling daily for over a month would place considerable strain on energy resources.
By limiting the tournament to two cities, the league said it would also significantly reduce the extensive operational arrangements, transport logistics, and utility overheads associated with a six-city event.
Organisers reaffirmed their commitment to delivering high-quality cricket while aligning with national priorities, stating that the league would proceed with the unity, discipline, and excellence that have established it as a defining symbol of Pakistan’s sporting strength.
Revised PSL 11 schedule:
Mar 26 – Match 1: Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Lahore, 7:00 PM)
Mar 27 – Match 2: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Lahore, 7:00 PM)
Mar 28 – Match 3: Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindiz (Lahore, 2:30 PM)
Mar 28 – Match 4: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (Lahore, 7:00 PM)
Mar 29 – Match 5: Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Lahore, 2:30 PM)
Mar 29 – Match 6: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Lahore, 7:00 PM)
Mar 31 – Match 7: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 7:00 PM)
Apr 1 – Match 8: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (7:00 PM)
Apr 2 – Match 9: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United (2:30 PM)
Apr 2 – Match 10: Rawalpindiz vs Karachi Kings (7:00 PM)
Apr 3 – Match 11: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (7:00 PM)
Apr 4 – Match 12: Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United (7:00 PM)
Apr 5 – Match 13: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans (7:00 PM)
Apr 6 – Match 14: Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz (7:00 PM)
Apr 8 – Match 15: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi (Karachi, 7:00 PM)
Apr 9 – Match 16: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (2:30 PM)
Apr 9 – Match 17: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (7:00 PM)
Apr 10 – Match 18: Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz (7:00 PM)
Apr 11 – Match 19: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars (2:30 PM)
Apr 11 – Match 20: Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (7:00 PM)
Apr 12 – Match 21: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United (7:00 PM)
Apr 13 – Match 22: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (7:00 PM)
Apr 15 – Match 23: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (7:00 PM)
Apr 16 – Match 24: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz (2:30 PM)
Apr 16 – Match 25: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (7:00 PM)
Apr 17 – Match 26: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators (7:00 PM)
Apr 18 – Match 27: Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz (7:00 PM)
Apr 19 – Match 28: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans (2:30 PM)
Apr 19 – Match 29: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (7:00 PM)
Apr 21 – Match 30: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators (Lahore, 2:30 PM)
Apr 21 – Match 31: Rawalpindiz vs Multan Sultans (Karachi, 7:00 PM)
Apr 22 – Match 32: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 2:30 PM)
Apr 22 – Match 33: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans (Karachi, 7:00 PM)
Apr 23 – Match 34: Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United (Karachi, 2:30 PM)
Apr 23 – Match 35: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Lahore, 7:00 PM)
Apr 24 – Match 36: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United (Karachi, 7:00 PM)
Apr 25 – Match 37: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Lahore, 2:30 PM)
Apr 25 – Match 38: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 7:00 PM)
Apr 26 – Match 39: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz (Karachi, 2:30 PM)
Apr 26 – Match 40: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans (Karachi, 7:00 PM)
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