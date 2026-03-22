Mohsin Naqvi responds to Kirsten’s claims of 'Interference' during coaching tenure

Pakistan Head Coach Gary Kirsten arrives at the stadium ahead of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Pakistan at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. - ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has responded to allegations made by former white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, who cited external “interference” as the primary reason for his abrupt departure from the role.

In an interview with talkSPORT Cricket over the weekend, the renowned South African coach detailed the challenges he faced during his brief tenure, claiming that “constant noise from the outside” made it difficult to continue in the position.

“The thing that surprised me more than anything was the level of interference. I don’t think I have ever seen it at that level before,” Kirsten said. “It is quite difficult for a coach to come and formulate a way that you can work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside.”

Kirsten also criticised the manner in which coaching staff are treated within Pakistan cricket, describing them as “the lowest hanging fruit” when the team underperforms.

He suggested that punitive measures are often hastily directed at coaches rather than addressing deeper issues.

Despite these frustrations, Kirsten expressed a fondness for the players he worked with.

“I actually really enjoyed working with the players. I think professional cricketers across the board in any culture are great people,” he said. “Even though there was a language barrier, when you’re talking cricket, you’re understanding what we’re saying to each other.”

Speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, Naqvi addressed the former coach’s comments, stating that he had limited direct engagement with Kirsten during his time in charge.

“I didn’t have many interactions with Gary Kirsten, so it would be better if those people who were co-ordinating things with him and involved regularly with him responded in detail to his allegations,” Naqvi said.

Kirsten was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach in April 2024 but stepped down after just six months.

His resignation followed the PCB’s announcement of the squads for the ODI and T20I tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, which were made without his involvement in the selection process.