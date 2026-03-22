PCB to take action against foreign players opting out of PSL for IPL

Zimbabwe player Blessing Muzarabani is seen during a practice session of the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata, India, on March 18, 2026. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has vowed to take legal action against players who withdrew from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the eleventh hour to join the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the two franchise tournaments clash for the second consecutive year.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the board’s stance on Sunday, following the latest high-profile departure.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka became the second player to defect, pulling out of his contract with Lahore Qalandars to replace the injured Sam Curran at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has been named as Shanaka’s replacement for the Qalandars. Earlier, Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani had also withdrawn from the PSL after securing a deal with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“We will take action against those players according to the rules,” Naqvi said. “There was a case last year too, and the same thing will happen this time.”

He was referring to South Africa’s Corbin Bosch, who was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL edition before making a late switch to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Bosch was subsequently handed a one-year ban from the PSL.

Naqvi dismissed the notion that the overlapping schedules were the root cause of the issue, stating: “The clash with the IPL is not a problem because if players are leaving for there, we are getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window available all year.”

Several other players have withdrawn from the upcoming PSL season, including Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman and Spencer Johnson, though most have cited personal reasons for their decisions.

The PSL is scheduled to begin on March 26, just two days before the IPL gets under way in India. In a separate announcement on Sunday, Naqvi confirmed that this year’s tournament would be held behind closed doors due to an oil crisis linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The number of host venues has also been reduced from the original six to just two: Lahore and Karachi.