Dasun Shanaka withdraws from PSL 11, Lahore Qalandars confirm replacement

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka speaks at the post-match during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup2026 Super Eights match against Pakistan at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - ICC

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars announced on Sunday that Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has withdrawn from the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to take place from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed the all-rounder’s departure in a statement on their social media channels, revealing that he has been replaced by Australian player Daniel Sams.

"Daniel Sams is set to play for Lahore Qalandars! Bat, ball, impact—get ready for fireworks," the franchise wrote.





The Qalandars attributed Shanaka’s withdrawal to personal reasons.

However, reports suggest that the Sri Lankan has been signed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran.

Daniel Sams brings considerable experience in franchise cricket, having previously competed in tournaments such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Vitality Blast, the ILT20, the Men’s Hundred, Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Australian has previously represented both Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. To date, he has played five matches in the tournament, scoring 33 runs and taking six wickets.

Meanwhile, the historic 11th edition of the PSL will feature eight teams, including new entrants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz, competing in 44 matches across a 39-day period.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has significantly scaled back its plans for the upcoming tournament, announcing that matches will be held across just two venues and will take place without spectators.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the revised arrangements during a media conference, stating that the decisions followed a joint meeting with PSL franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Six cities—Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—were initially named as potential hosts. However, the tournament has now been consolidated, with all matches set to be played in Karachi and Lahore.

Updated Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan and Shahab Khan.