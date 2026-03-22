Peshawar Zalmi signs Tanzid Hasan Tamim for PSL 11

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026.

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday confirmed the signing of young Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim for the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, which will run from 26 March to 3 May.

The announcement was made by the franchise team on their social media handle along with the caption stated, "Bangladesh firepower joins the squad. Welcoming Tanzid Hasan Tamim to Zalmi for PSL 11."

Tamim will join fellow Bangladeshi pacers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam, who were already part of the squad. Nahid was acquired through the auction, while Shoriful was signed directly a few days ago.

With Tamim’s inclusion, the total number of Bangladeshi players in this season’s PSL rises to six.

Prior to the auction, Mustafizur Rahman had secured a deal, and later, Lahore Qalandars drafted Parvez Hossain Emon.

Nahid also earned his spot through the auction, while Rishad Hossain, a key contributor to Lahore’s title win last season, was selected by the new RawalPindiz.

Shoriful joined following the Pakistan series, and Tamim earned his place thanks to strong performances in the same series.

The 25-year-old Tamim has been a standout performer for the Bengal Tigers, having played 45 T20 internationals, scoring 1,120 runs at a strike rate of 128.00, including 11 half-centuries.

He also has limited experience in T20 leagues, featuring in 39 Bangladesh Premier League matches and amassing 1,236 runs at a strike rate of 137.33, which includes seven fifties and three centuries.

The historic 11th edition of the PSL will feature eight teams, including new entrants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and RawalPindiz, competing in 44 matches over a 39-day period.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has significantly scaled back plans for the upcoming edition of the tournament, announcing that the tournament will be held across just two venues without spectators.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the revised arrangements during a media conference, stating that the decisions followed a joint meeting with PSL franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Initially, six cities—Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—were named as potential hosts. However, the tournament has now been consolidated, with all matches set to take place in Karachi and Lahore.

Updated Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf and Shoriful Islam.

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 11 fixtures: