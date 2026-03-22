Luka Doncic faces technical foul appeal after heated exchange with Goga Bitadze

An undated picture of Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic. — Reuters

ORLANDO: The Los Angeles Lakers have formally appealed to the NBA to overturn Luka Doncic’s technical foul from their narrow 105-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday, according to international media reports on Saturday.

The foul, Doncic’s 16th of the season, would trigger a one-game suspension if upheld, meaning he would miss Monday’s clash against the Detroit Pistons.

The incident occurred with 1:19 left in the third quarter when Doncic, at the free-throw line, exchanged words with Orlando centre Goga Bitadze. Both players received double technicals.

"I'm definitely hoping [it is rescinded]," Doncic said after the game.

"Obviously, I let my team down getting that last tech. But honestly, I wasn't trying to. [Bitadze] said at the free throw, he would f--- my whole family. And at some point, this is a basketball court. At some point, I just can't stand it. I got to stand up for myself. But I know I got to do better.

"My teammates, I know they have my back, so I let them down today. But hopefully, it gets rescinded."

Bitadze offered a different perspective, explaining that Doncic initially cursed at him in Serbian, to which he responded in kind, without targeting Doncic’s family.

"I have all the respect for Luka and what he has done," Bitadze said. "And I really respect everybody's family. Where I come from, it's really sacred and we really respect each other's families, and I would never directly say that. He just said some inappropriate things in the Serbian language, which, I played in Serbia, I understand.

"I don't know if he knew I understood what he said. So, I just said it back. And it was nothing towards his family or anybody. His family, I really, truly respect them."

The Lakers’ appeal requests a review of the officials’ decision, arguing a warning should have preceded the technicals.