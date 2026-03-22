Michael Conlan announces boxing retirement, falls short of world title dream

An undated picture of Irish featherweight Michael Conlan. — WBO

BELFAST: Irish featherweight Michael Conlan has announced his retirement from boxing, ending a career that fell short of his ultimate ambition of becoming a world champion.

The 34-year-old, known for his infamous middle-finger gesture at the 2016 Rio Olympics judges, suffered a 10-round split-decision loss to the undefeated Kevin Walsh at the SSE Arena on Friday.

Conlan had been widely tipped to win, hoped victory would secure him a shot at WBC featherweight champion Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington.

Instead, one judge scored the bout 97-93 in Conlan’s favour, while two others gave it 96-94 to Walsh, who remains unbeaten at 20-0.

Walsh hails from Brockton, Massachusetts, the city that produced Rocky Marciano and Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

Speaking after the fight, Conlan reflected on a successful boxing career despite falling short of his world champion goal.

"I want to walk away now, my health intact, my family good. I've done really well in boxing," Conlan said.

"I've achieved an awful lot. Did I reach my goal of being a world champion? No. That's the hardest part about it all."

Conlan’s career highlights include a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, an amateur world championship in 2015, and a controversial split-decision loss at the 2016 Rio Games to Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin, a fight he later avenged in 2019.

His retirement marks the end of a career that showcased extraordinary talent and determination, even if the elusive world title remained beyond his grasp.