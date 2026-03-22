Karachi, Lahore to host entire PSL 11 without crowds, Mohsin Naqvi

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), addressed the media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22, 2026. – PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has significantly scaled back plans for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), announcing that the tournament will be held across just two venues without spectators.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the revised arrangements during a media conference, stating that the decisions followed a joint meeting with PSL franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Initially, six cities—Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—were named as potential hosts. However, the tournament has now been consolidated, with all matches set to take place in Karachi and Lahore.

In a further move to streamline operations, the opening ceremony has been cancelled.

“Consultations regarding the PSL had been ongoing for several days,” Mr Naqvi explained. “We don’t know how long the current situation will persist, but hosting the PSL is essential. It is an international brand, and foreign players are involved. Everyone is eager for the PSL to go ahead.”

Addressing concerns about the schedule, he confirmed the tournament will commence as planned on 26 March. “If we had postponed the PSL, there would be no window later to hold it. We have prepared a new schedule that minimises team movements,” he said.

In a move that will disappoint cricket fans, the initial matches will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators permitted at the two host venues. The PCB has moved to address ticketing arrangements for those affected.

“Fans will be able to receive refunds for tickets, and we apologise to them for the inconvenience,” Mr Naqvi stated. He also noted logistical changes for staff, adding: “Full-time PCB staff will not be able to attend the PSL, but part-time staff will be able to work with the teams.”

The cancellation of the opening ceremony is expected to reduce overall expenses. “We pray that the situation in the region returns to normal soon,” Mr Naqvi concluded.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer echoed the chairman’s sentiments, reinforcing the collective desire to see the tournament proceed. “Everyone is eager that the PSL must take place,” he said.

According to the recently unveiled schedule, each team was to play a total of 10 matches, with the top four qualifying for the playoffs. The playoff stage comprised Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final, which was scheduled to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

The PCB also designated May 4 as a reserve day for the final.

PSL 11 featured six double-headers, three of which were scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Originally, among the six venues, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium was to host the highest number of matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11, while Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium was to host seven.

The iconic National Bank Stadium in Karachi was to host six matches, with four matches scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar's Imran Khan Cricket Stadium was to host a single match – a day fixture between home side Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on March 28.