Hyderabad Kingsmen appoint Hassan Khan as vice-captain for PSL 11

Hassan Khan bowls during the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers at Marvel Stadium, on January 01, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

HYDERABAD: Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen have named all-rounder Hassan Khan as their vice-captain ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to take place from 26 March to 3 May.

The franchise announced the decision on their official social media accounts, captioning the post: “A deputy who’s cool and sharp. Asaan jo Vice Captain Hassan Khan aahy.”

Earlier, Australia’s top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne was appointed captain of the Kingsmen ahead of the tournament. The franchise shared a 26-second video showing a private jet releasing leaflets over Hyderabad declaring, “Marnus Labuschagne announced captain.”

Labuschagne, who joined the Kingsmen as a direct signing ahead of last month’s players’ draft for an undisclosed fee, has been a key figure in Australia’s longer formats since his international debut against Pakistan in 2018.

However, he has only featured once in T20 internationals, coincidentally against Pakistan in 2022.

Hyderabad Kingsmen owner Fawad Sarwar recently provided an update on the availability of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Speaking during a live session on the franchise’s Instagram, Sarwar confirmed that Maxwell will join the tournament in its second half due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and will play until the conclusion.

The landmark 11th edition of the PSL will feature eight teams, including newcomers RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches over 39 days.

Each team will play ten matches, with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The knockout stage includes Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final, scheduled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 3 May, with a reserve day on 4 May.

PSL 11 will also feature six double-headers, three of which will be held at Gaddafi Stadium. Matches will be played across six venues: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 11, Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium seven, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium six, Multan Cricket Stadium four, and Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium one— a day match between Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz on 28 March.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad for PSL 11:

Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif and Ahmed Hussain.