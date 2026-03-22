Movsar Evloev halts Lerone Murphy’s featherweight title hopes

An undated picture of Russian Movsar Evloev. — Instagram/ movsar_evloev_94

Russian Movsar Evloev delivered a major blow to Lerone Murphy’s featherweight title ambitions, claiming a majority decision victory here at UFC London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Two judges scored the bout 48-46 in Evloev’s favour, with one calling it a 47-47 draw.

Murphy entered the contest on the back of an 18-fight unbeaten streak, suffered a hip injury in the third round that allowed the Russian to dominate the latter stages.

Despite moments of brilliance, including a one-two uppercut and effective leg kicks, Murphy was unable to stop Evloev’s relentless grappling, with the Russian completing nine takedowns by the final bell.

Evloev extended his undefeated record to 20 fights and now positions himself as a prime contender to face champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Murphy, ranked third in the featherweight division, acknowledged the setback but promised a return.

"Sorry for not giving you a fight. Make sure Evloev gets a title shot. He deserves it," said Murphy.

"Yes, my hip popped in the third round, but no excuses. I'll be back. I've got work to do, but i'll be back."

The atmosphere at the London show was subdued compared to previous events featuring stars like Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael ‘Venom’ Page secured his third consecutive UFC decision win against Sam Patterson, while Liverpool’s Luke Riley remained undefeated, defeating Michael Aswell Jr. Wales’ Mason Jones and London’s Nathaniel Wood also claimed unanimous decision victories.

The victory firmly positions Evloev for a future title shot, while Murphy looks ahead to rebuilding his path to contention.