Cricket Australia unveil packed 2026-27 schedule featuring 150th Anniversary Test

Australian cricket team pictured after clinching the Border-Gavaskar series by defeating India in the fifth and final Test to claim the title at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 5, 2024. — AFP

Australia’s men are set for a condensed home season in 2026-27, which will include four Test matches against New Zealand in just over a month. The series forms part of a gruelling 11-month period in which the side could play up to 21 Tests from August this year.

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed the dates for the trans-Tasman series, with New Zealand set to play in Perth (9-13 December), Adelaide (17-21 December), Melbourne (26-30 December) and Sydney (4-8 January).

It will mark New Zealand’s first series featuring more than three Tests since 1999.

The demanding schedule for the men’s team has long been expected to be shaped by three defining overseas tours to South Africa, India and England.

However, CA’s latest fixture release has locked in further details for a season that will begin with previously confirmed Tests against Bangladesh in northern Australia and conclude with a 150th-anniversary match against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The original plan for the New Zealand men’s tour was for three Tests, but a fourth was added following the introduction of the 150th-anniversary Test.

This change also saw Bangladesh’s visit moved from March 2027 to this August, while a proposed series against Afghanistan was scrapped due to CA’s policy of not playing bilateral cricket with the nation.

With New Zealand scheduled to host India immediately before crossing the Tasman, and Australia then set to depart for India almost straight after the series, the four Tests have effectively been squeezed into the same window originally intended for three.

The result is a gruelling itinerary with two four-day turnarounds and one three-day gap between matches, necessitating some adjustments: the Perth Test will begin on a Wednesday, and the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will run from Monday to Friday.

The schedule is expected to place significant strain on the pace bowlers from both sides.

During the recent Ashes series, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland managed to feature in all five Tests, alongside England’s Brydon Carse, though that workload was eased by two-day finishes in Perth and Melbourne.

New Zealand are not expected to play a warm-up match in Australia, having just completed a series against India, while Bangladesh have not requested a fixture ahead of their visit in August, although that situation may change.

Prior to hosting New Zealand, Australia’s men will face England in eight white-ball matches—three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)—starting just 12 days after their return from South Africa.

England will then return in March for the day-night 150th-anniversary Test at the MCG.

Australia’s men will return to international action in late May following the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an ODI series in Pakistan, followed by a white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

After playing nine scheduled ODIs this year against Pakistan, Bangladesh and England, Australia will have just six more 50-over matches before the 2027 ODI World Cup in southern Africa.

In the women’s programme, Australia will face Bangladesh at home in October and New Zealand in February and March, alongside an away ODI series in Sri Lanka in December.

Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday a multi-format series in March and April 2027, which will include a Test match.

The visit of Bangladesh’s women in October—their first bilateral series in Australia—will be confined to two venues, with Allan Border Field hosting the three ODIs and North Sydney Oval the three T20Is.

New Zealand’s women will play at North Sydney Oval, Manuka Oval, the CitiPower Centre in Melbourne, and Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Notably, no women’s matches will be held at major stadiums next season; this season, India played T20Is at the SCG and Adelaide Oval.

Australia’s 2026-27 Home Schedule

Men’s Test Series v Bangladesh

First Test: 13–17 August, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 10am

Second Test: 22–26 August, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10am

Women’s ODI Series v Bangladesh

Friday 9 October: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 1.50pm (D/N)

Sunday 11 October: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 1.50pm (D/N)

Wednesday 14 October: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 1.50pm (D/N)

Women’s T20I Series v Bangladesh

Sunday 18 October: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 7.15pm (N)

Tuesday 20 October: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 7.15pm (N)

Thursday 22 October: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 7.15pm (N)

Men’s ODI Series v England

Friday 13 November: Perth Stadium, Perth, 11.30am (D/twilight)

Sunday 15 November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2pm (D/N)

Wednesday 18 November: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2.30pm (D/N)

Men’s T20I Series v England

Saturday 21 November: MCG, Melbourne, 7.15pm (N)

Tuesday 24 November: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 6.15pm (N)

Friday 27 November: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6.15pm (N)

Sunday 29 November: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm (N)

Wednesday 2 December: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm (N)

Men’s Test Series v New Zealand

First Test: 9–13 December, Perth Stadium, Perth, 10.20am

Second Test: 17–21 December, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11am

Third Test: 26–30 December, MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am

Fourth Test: 4–8 January, SCG, Sydney, 10.30am

Women’s T20I Series v New Zealand

Sunday 21 February: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 1.30pm (D)

Wednesday 24 February: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm (N)

Friday 26 February: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 7.15pm (N)

Women’s ODI Series v New Zealand

Monday 1 March: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 2.50pm (D/N)

Friday 5 March: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2.20pm (D/N)

Sunday 7 March: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2.20pm (D/N)

150th Anniversary Test Match