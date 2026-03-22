Bangladesh postpone Ireland tour to facilitate India series at home

Shivam Dube of India (right) bats ahead of wicketkeeper Litton Das during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. - ICC

Bangladesh’s scheduled tour of Ireland, planned for September 2026, has been postponed after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) opted to prioritise a home series against India during that window.

Cricket Ireland, which recently published its year-long fixture schedule, informed the BCB that it would be unable to accommodate a rescheduling of the tour within 2026.

The decision followed confirmation from the Bangladeshi board that they could not travel in September due to their plans to host India at home.

Both boards ultimately agreed to defer the series after finding it impossible to proceed with the original September window.

The India series, originally slated to take place in Bangladesh in 2025 before being postponed, is now scheduled to begin with India’s arrival on August 28 for three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

According to a BCB press release, the ODIs are set for September 1, 3 and 6, with the T20Is to follow on September 9, 12 and 13.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official provided an update on the status of the planned Ireland tour, explaining the reasons behind its postponement.

“When the India series was moved from last year to this September, we asked them (Cricket Ireland) if they could accommodate us at another time in 2026, but they said they were unable to do so. So the tour has been postponed,” the official stated

“They also had some other issues, so we decided to work together to find a new window for the Ireland tour, hopefully sometime next year (2027),” the official added.

The development comes as Bangladesh’s standing in international cricket continues to improve.

Following a recent 2-1 series victory at home against Pakistan, Bangladesh have risen to ninth in the ICC ODI team rankings, now holding 79 rating points—two clear of the West Indies in tenth place.

To secure direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Bangladesh must finish among the top eight teams in the rankings by March 31, 2027.

Any sides outside that bracket will be required to compete in a qualifying tournament.

With the postponement of the Ireland tour, Bangladesh are still expected to host New Zealand, Australia and India, in addition to travelling to South Africa and Zimbabwe before the qualification cut-off.

However, the outlook could shift if the proposed home series against India in September is also postponed.

That series remains subject to clearance from the Government of India amid recent diplomatic tensions, and any further delay could leave Bangladesh with a significantly reduced number of ODI fixtures ahead of the direct qualification deadline.