Paddy Pimblett eyes UFC return during July’s international fight week

An undated picture of 31-year-old Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett. — Instagram/theufcbaddy

Paddy Pimblett is targeting a return to the octagon in July, hoping to compete during the UFC’s annual International Fight Week.

The event is scheduled for 11 July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the 31-year-old Liverpudlian is still recovering from his defeat to Justin Gaethje in January but was present at UFC London on Saturday to support team-mate Luke Riley.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White asked Pimblett when he would like to return, to which he responded: "Hopefully international fight week."

The UFC is yet to announce any fights for the tent-pole summer event, but White replied.

"Whenever he wants to fight, we'd love to have him back."

Pimblett missed the chance to face long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his loss to Gaethje in their interim lightweight title clash in Las Vegas.

Gaethje is now set to face the returning champion Topuria at UFC White House on 14 June in Washington.

Several potential opponents await Pimblett on his comeback, including top-10 lightweights Charles Oliveira, Benoît Saint-Denis and Dan Hooker.

Pimblett’s defeat to Gaethje marked his first loss in the UFC and his first professional defeat since 2018, ending a long unbeaten streak that had established him as one of the promotion’s rising stars.

Despite the setback, the Liverpudlian remains determined to reclaim momentum in the lightweight division, with fans eager to see his next step in the UFC.