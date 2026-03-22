Karachi Kings make another addition to squad for PSL 11

Haroon Arshad and Azan Awais of Pakistan celebrate the wicket of Hugh Weibgen during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final against Australia at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. - ICC

KARACHI: Former champions Karachi Kings have strengthened their squad for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), signing Pakistan Under-19 batting sensation Haroon Arshad.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May. The addition follows the withdrawal of West Indies hard-hitting batter Johnson Charles, who has been replaced by South African opener Reeza Hendricks.

"Welcoming our newest star. After shining in domestic cricket with 3 First-Class hundreds, Pakistan U19 sensation Haroon Arshad is now ready to shine brightest on the PSL stage," Kings wrote on 'X'.

A team official later confirmed that Hendricks was signed for a fee slightly lower than Charles', enabling the franchise to also bring in another local player at base value.

Welcoming our newest star 🌟



After shining in domestic cricket with 3 First-Class hundreds, Pakistan 🇵🇰 U19 sensation Haroon Arshad is now ready to shine brightest on the #HBLPSL stage 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/WScbINsaoq — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) March 22, 2026

The 20-year-old brings useful experience in the shorter format, having played four domestic T20 matches in which he scored 122 runs at an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 125.77.

He has also taken two wickets. In 13 first-class appearances, he has accumulated 748 runs at an average of 29.92, including three centuries.

The forthcoming PSL season will feature eight teams, with two new entrants — RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen — competing in 44 matches over 39 days.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the opening match on 26 March. Karachi Kings will begin their campaign against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on 27 March.

Each team will play ten matches, with the top four advancing to the playoffs, which comprise Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final on 3 May at the Gaddafi Stadium. A reserve day has been scheduled for 4 May.

The tournament will feature six double-headers, three of which will be held in Lahore. Matches will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11. Iqbal Stadium will stage seven matches, while the National Bank Stadium will host six.

Multan Cricket Stadium is set to hold four matches, and the Arbab Niaz Stadium will stage one fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz on 28 March.

Updated Karachi Kings squad for PSL 11:

David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khwaja Bin Tanveer, Reeza Hendricks, Haroon Arshad, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.

Karachi Kings fixtures: