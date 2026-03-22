Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City ‘close’ to best despite European exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola remains confident that Manchester City are edging back towards their peak, despite a heavy Real Madrid defeat ending their UEFA Champions League campaign.

City’s hopes of replicating their 2023 European triumph were dashed after a 5-1 aggregate loss in the last 16.

However, Guardiola insists the setback has not shaken his belief in the squad’s progress, highlighting encouraging signs in recent months.

The City manager pointed to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Arsenal as an immediate opportunity to secure silverware, while also maintaining hope of closing the gap in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola suggested that, although improvements are still required, his side are not far from rediscovering their best form.

"I have the feeling that in many things it is just underneath, it will flourish," said Guardiola, whose side are also through to the FA Cup quarterfinals. "I have the feeling that it is close.

He acknowledged that certain aspects will take more time to develop, particularly in helping players fully understand the demands needed to compete consistently at the highest level.

Reflecting on last season, Guardiola claimed this campaign has already surpassed the previous one, regardless of how it concludes.

He described the 2024–25 season as disappointing overall, even though City reached the FA Cup final, citing issues behind the scenes that affected performances.

By contrast, he believes this season has been 'more than decent', with City frequently showing quality, albeit not perfection.

Looking ahead, Guardiola emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency across the entire campaign.