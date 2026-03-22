PSL 11: Fawad Sarwar provides major update on Glenn Maxwell's availability

Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 13, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen owner Fawad Sarwar has provided a crucial update on when Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be available for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The tournament is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars set to face debutants Hyderabad in the opening match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

During a recent live session on the franchise’s Instagram account, Sarwar was asked about Maxwell’s availability and arrival timeframe.

He confirmed that the all-rounder will be available for the second half of the tournament and will feature until the end due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

“Due to the geopolitical situation, Maxwell will join Hyderabad Kingsmen in the second half and will stay until the end of the season,” Sarwar said.

Maxwell has been one of Australia’s most dominant performers in the T20I format.

In 129 matches, he has scored 2,897 runs at a strike rate of 158.42, including 12 half-centuries and five centuries, with a highest score of 145 not out. He has also claimed 49 wickets with his off-spin.

The right-handed batter brings a wealth of franchise experience, having featured in competitions such as the Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL), The Hundred and the Vitality Blast.

Across 502 T20 matches, Maxwell has amassed 10,986 runs at a strike rate of 154.16, registering 58 fifties and eight centuries, while also taking 196 wickets.

He is set to make his PSL debut this season and is expected to add significant firepower and experience to the Kingsmen’s squad.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams, including two new entrants—RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen—competing across 44 matches in the 39-day event.

As per the recently unveiled schedule, each team will play a total of ten matches, with the top four qualifying for the playoffs.

The knockout stage comprises Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 3. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also allotted a reserve day for the final on May 4.

PSL 11 will also feature six double-headers, three of which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. The landmark edition will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL matches for the first time, joining Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11, while Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium will host seven.

The iconic National Bank Stadium in Karachi will host six matches, with four matches to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will host one fixture—a day match between home side Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz on March 28.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad for PSL 11:

Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif and Ahmed Hussain.

Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 11 Match Schedule: