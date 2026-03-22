Chelsea slump deepens as Liam Rosenior rues ‘disappointing’

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior after the match against Everton in Premier League on March 21, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted his side’s latest defeat ‘hurts’ after a dismal 3-0 loss to Everton, describing it as their ‘disappointing’.

The visitors were comprehensively outplayed, with Everton producing a dominant display at Hill Dickinson Stadium to secure their most emphatic Premier League victory over Chelsea.

Goals from Beto, who struck twice, and a fine effort from Iliman Ndiaye sealed a deserved win.

Chelsea’s struggles have intensified, with four defeats in 10 days, including a humbling 8-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

It marks their worst run since spring 2023 and the first time they have failed to score in three consecutive matches since September that year.

Rosenior lamented his side’s inability to follow basic principles.

"It's a disappointing time for the club at the moment in terms of the way we lost in the Champions League and the way we've lost the last two games," Rosenior said.

"My job, it hurts. Regardless of your position, it hurts to lose games of football.”

Despite the slump, Chelsea remain within touching distance of the top four, with rivals Manchester United and Liverpool also dropping points.

For Everton, optimism is growing under manager David Moyes. Sitting just three points off fifth, Moyes admitted European qualification is now a genuine ambition, highlighting the club’s remarkable progress from last season’s relegation battle.

"Our goalkeeper [Jordan Pickford] made a couple of wonderful saves which could have changed the game, but I think it is hard to say we didn't deserve to win that game,” Moyes said.