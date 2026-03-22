Steve Smith heads to Pakistan for PSL 11 stint

Former Australian captain Steve Smith departs from New York for Pakistan to take part in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 22, 2026. — Instagram/steve_smith49

KARACHI: Former Australia captain Steve Smith has departed from New York to travel to Pakistan, where he will take part in the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Ahead of his journey, Smith took to Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos showcasing his time in New York.

The posts featured him enjoying an ice hockey game, taking in the coastal scenery, playing 3D golf and walking his pet puppies through the city streets.

“Nice to have some time off in NYC, now to Pakistan for the PSL,” Smith wrote.

The right-handed batter brings a wealth of experience in the shortest format, having played in top leagues around the world, including the Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred, Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He is set to make his debut in the Pakistan Super League this season.

The 36-year-old has represented Australia in 67 T20 internationals, scoring 1,094 runs at a strike rate of 125.45, including five half-centuries.

Across domestic and franchise T20 cricket, Smith has played 272 matches, amassing 6,242 runs at a strike rate of 131.38, with 30 half-centuries and five centuries.

Most recently, he featured for the Sydney Sixers in BBL 15, scoring 299 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 167.97. His performances, which included a century and two half-centuries, helped his side reach the grand final.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams competing, including two new entrants, RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. A total of 44 matches are scheduled across the 39-day event.

The tournament gets under way on March 26, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground.

According to the recently unveiled schedule, each team will play ten matches. The top four sides will progress to the playoffs, which consist of Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final.

The title decider is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also allotted a reserve day for the final on May 4.

The season will feature six double-headers, three of which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium. Matches will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, joining Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11. Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium will host seven matches, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will stage six.

Four matches are scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium, and Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will host one – a day fixture between home side Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz on March 28.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 11: Ashton Turner (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shehzad Gul, Faisal Akram, Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Atizaz Habib Khan.

Multan Sultans' PSL 11 match schedule