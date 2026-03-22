Naomi Osaka weighs motherhood and tennis commitments after Miami Open exit

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand against Talia Gibson (AUS) (not pictured) on day five of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Mar 21, 2026. — Reuters

The former world number one Naomi Osaka has admitted she is carefully considering how to balance her professional tennis schedule with motherhood following an early exit at the Miami Open on Saturday.

Osaka was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Australia’s young talent Talia Gibson in her opening match.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the WTA Tour in 2024 after taking a 15-month break following the birth of her daughter.

Despite her time away, she showed promising form by reaching the semi-finals of the US Open last year. However, her comeback has been disrupted by inconsistency and injury, including a withdrawal ahead of her third-round match at the Australian Open in January due to an abdominal issue.

Earlier this month, Osaka suffered a defeat to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the pre-quarterfinals at Indian Wells, before her latest setback in Miami.

Speaking after the loss, Osaka highlighted the emotional and professional dilemma she faces as both an elite athlete and a mother.

"I feel like this also is a dilemma for me," Osaka told reporters.

"For me, my daughter is very important, and I want to be a mom. I want to be the best mom I can, but sometimes I feel like I know what I have to do to become a really good player, and it's very difficult.

"Because for me, I want to win titles and I want to be the best player I can, but if I have to sacrifice having a lot of time with my daughter, I’d rather not do it.

"I'm not going to play Charleston. I hope I can play Madrid, Rome and then, obviously, the French Open."

Meanwhile, Gibson advances to face Iva Jovic in the next round.