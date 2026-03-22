Tom Latham ruled out of fourth South Africa T20I

New Zealand's Tom Latham reacts after injuring his hand during the third T20I match against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on March 20, 2026. - AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand have suffered a significant setback ahead of the fourth T20I against South Africa at Sky Stadium on Sunday, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham ruled out due to injury.

The Blackcaps confirmed in a statement on social media that Latham sustained a blow to his thumb from South African fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena during the third match of the series at Eden Park on March 20.

Right-handed batter Tom Blundell has been called into the squad as Latham’s replacement, providing cover for both the top order and wicketkeeping duties.

Notably, the 33-year-old Latham was set to captain New Zealand in the final two matches of the series as part of a rotational policy, after Mitchell Santner led the side in the first three games.

With Latham’s absence, Santner is now expected to continue leading the side in the series, which New Zealand currently lead 2-1 following their victory in the third T20I.

In that match, South Africa batted first and struggled from the outset, posting 136-9 from their 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson struck early, dismissing opener Wiaan Mulder for a four-ball duck with the fifth delivery of the second over.

The visitors’ woes continued when wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen fell to captain Mitchell Santner for 15 off eight deliveries, an innings that included two fours and a six, leaving South Africa reeling at 26-2 after 4.2 overs.

Fellow opener Tony de Zorzi was then dismissed cheaply by Ben Sears for 15 off 18 balls, having struck two boundaries.

Santner claimed his second wicket by removing Jason Smith for 10 off seven deliveries, further deepening South Africa’s trouble at 44-4 after seven overs.

Jimmy Neesham then dismissed Forrester for 17 off 15 balls, leaving the Proteas at 68-6 in the 11.1 overs.

George Linde contributed a vital 23 off 19 deliveries, including two fours and a six, before falling to Kyle Jamieson, while Gerald Coetzee added a brisk 16 off eight balls. Ben Sears removed Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj for three.

A late partnership between Nqobani Mokoena and Lutho Sipamla helped South Africa reach a defendable total, with Mokoena top-scoring with 26 off 20 balls, featuring one four and three sixes. Sipamla finished on four.

In reply, New Zealand comfortably chased down the target, losing just two wickets in 16.2 overs.

Opening the batting with Devon Conway, Latham compiled a 96-run stand before raising his bat for his fifth T20I half-century. Conway fell to Maharaj for 39 off 26 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Tim Robinson then joined Latham in a 40-run partnership before being dismissed by Lutho Sipamla for 17 off 17 balls, leaving New Zealand at 136-2 in 16.1 overs.

The Blackcaps cruised past the target with 22 balls to spare, with Latham remaining unbeaten on 63 off 55 balls, an innings that included seven fours and two sixes. Nick Kelly finished not out on one.