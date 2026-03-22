Azhar Ali names Pakistan's best captain

Team Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Lhuan-dre Pretorius during game one of the ODI series against South Africa at Iqbal Stadium on November 04, 2025 in Faisalabad, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has named star batter Babar Azam as the standout leader among the country’s current international players.

Speaking on a local news channel’s Eid special programme, Azhar was asked to choose the best captain from a group consisting of Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam.

“Babar,” Azhar replied.

During the same programme, Azhar also addressed comments made by Aqib Javed, Director of the High Performance Centre, in a recent press conference.

The former batter advised Javed to stay focused on his core objectives, particularly the development of the national academies.

Azhar’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about leadership within Pakistan cricket, following the team’s disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar first assumed the white-ball captaincy in 2019 and was appointed Test skipper in 2020.

He went on to become Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain, securing 48 wins in 85 matches and surpassing Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record. Under his leadership, Pakistan reached the T20 World Cup final in 2022.

In ODIs, he oversaw the team’s rise to the No. 1 ranking for the first time in 33 years, achieved after a series victory over New Zealand in May 2023.

Babar also led from the front with the bat, becoming the first T20I captain to score three centuries in the format.

Following the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the Pakistan Cricket Board removed him from the captaincy across all formats. Shaheen Shah Afridi was named T20I captain, while Shan Masood took over the Test side.

Shaheen led the team in only one series—a five-match T20I contest against New Zealand in January 2024—which Pakistan lost 4-1, casting doubt over his leadership abilities.

Babar was later reinstated as white-ball captain ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies.