Karachi Kings announce replacement for Johnson Charles ahead of PSL 11

Johnson Charles of West Indies during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Wankhede Stadium on February 21, 2026 in Mumbai, India. - ICC

KARACHI: Former champions Karachi Kings have confirmed South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks as the replacement for West Indies batter Johnson Charles ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement via their official social media accounts, stating that Charles will miss the entire season due to personal reasons.

“Adding firepower to the Kings squad. Reeza Hendricks hops on board for the season ahead,” the franchise wrote.

“He joins the squad as a replacement for Johnson Charles, who will miss the season due to personal reasons. We wish him all the very best,” the statement added.

Hendricks is regarded as an experienced campaigner in the shorter formats, having featured in multiple franchise leagues, including SA20, the Lanka Premier League, the PSL and the Bangladesh Premier League.

The 36-year-old opener, who previously represented Multan Sultans in 2023, scored 304 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.42 and a strike rate of 134.51, including three half-centuries, finishing as the tournament’s 10th-highest run-scorer.

The upcoming PSL season will feature eight teams, including two new entrants — Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen — competing in 44 matches over 39 days.

The tournament will begin with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the opening match on March 26.

Karachi Kings will start their campaign against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium on March 27.

According to the schedule, each team will play 10 matches, with the top four advancing to the playoffs, which include Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2, followed by the final on May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium. A reserve day has been set aside for May 4.

The tournament will feature six double-headers, three of which will be held in Lahore.

Matches will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11. Iqbal Stadium will stage seven matches, while National Bank Stadium will host six.

Multan Cricket Stadium is set to host four matches, while Arbab Niaz Stadium will stage one fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz on March 28.

Updated Karachi Kings squad for PSL 11:

David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khwaja Bin Tanveer, Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.

Karachi Kings fixtures: