Alan Shearer raises questions on standards of refereeing after VAR

Former player, manager and TV pundit Alan Shearer arrives at the stadium before the match at St James' Park in Newcastle on March 10, 2026. — Reuters

Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer has raised questions on the standards of refereeing after the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR).

A new controversy was sparked by refereeing decisions during a 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Bournemouth, in which the Red Devils suffered a perceived penalty injustice.

United were put ahead by captain Bruno Fernandes in the 61st minute through a penalty after Bournemouth defender Alex Jimenez tugged on Matheus Cunha's shirt in the box.

Minutes later, Adrien Truffert brought down Amad Diallo in the area, but after a VAR check, the foul was not given as contact was considered insufficient.

Seconds after the incident, Bournemouth levelled the scores through Ryan Christie.

United regained the lead in the 71st minute, after an own goal by James Hill on Fernandes’ corner.

However, the hosts scored an equaliser on a penalty when Harry Maguire was sent off in the 78th minute after he brought down striker Evanilson with a push in the box.

While Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola denied the fact that there was a penalty for Diallo's collision, United boss Michael Carrick said the decisions involving Cunha and Diallo were the same.

Speaking on BBC Radio, Shearer said that refereeing standards are "the worst we have seen for a long time" and "only getting worse" because of the use of VAR.

Shearer added that referees are too reliant on the VAR, and it is not good.

"They [referees] are too reliant on it and it's affecting the standard of refereeing now, and it's not a good look," Shearer added.

Carrick slammed the inconsistency that he found "baffling" and did not understand how the referee "can give one and not the other".

Shearer agreed and said: "You should have given a penalty when you gave two like that. How on earth do you not give another one."