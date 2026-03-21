Holger Rune claims he can end Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner's dominance

An undated photo of Danish tennis player Holger Rune. — Reuters

Danish tennis star Holger Rune has claimed that he has the ability to end the current dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the undisputed new kings of men’s tennis, and the pair have shared the last nine Grand Slams between them and are just two short of matching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 11 straight Grand Slam titles as a duopoly.

The two are currently holding a commanding lead at the top of the ATP Rankings, with Alcaraz ranked No. 1 and Sinner No. 2.

Speaking to the Tales from Tennis podcast, Rune said that the style of his game gives him confidence that he can challenge two of the dominant players in the current era.

He also praised Sinner and said it’s always been an exciting matchup with me.

“It gives me the belief that I know I can do it, and every time I step [on court] against them, I know I have a chance to beat them. And I know that both of them find it uncomfortable to play me, so that’s extra motivation for me,” Rune said.

“And yeah, I always had great matches with Jannik, even before he turned out as a Grand Slam champion; he was always an incredible player. I think it’s always been an exciting matchup with me and both of them.”

He added that he wants to play Sinner and Alcaraz consistently to increase his level. He also called their dominance boring.

“So, for my case, it’s about being as consistent as to do it every week to give myself the chance to play them much more often. And I think that would also make my level increase a lot, because they get to challenge themselves almost every week against each other,” Holger Rune said.

“With just two guys making finals and winning everything, it gets boring to be honest. I think there needs to be more guys to challenge them, not just one tournament, but consistently.”