Carl Froch delivers verdict on Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora

Deontay Wilder (right) faces off with Derek Chisora (left) alongside promoters Frank Warren (centre) and Amer Abdallah during the press conference at Glazier's Hall in London on February 4, 2026. — Reuters

Carl Froch has delivered his verdict on the fight between Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder, saying the Briton is the favourite against the American.

Wilder is set to face Chisora on April 4 in London, United Kingdom.

Both of the boxers have passed their best and are over forty years of age. With each of them moving forward into what will be their 50th contest.

Chisora, who has not won a world title in his career and lost to the likes of Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, is in great form with victories over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in recent times.

Meanwhile, former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has only one win in his last five fights, losing to Fury two times and once to Zhilei Zhang, all by knockout, and to Joseph Parker by points.

Froch, while sharing his opinion on the fight, said that Wilder looks finished, and he backed Chisora to win.

“Worst-case scenario, Chisora wins it on points. I can also see how he stops Wilder. Just based on, I’ve seen Wilder against Zhang, and against Parker, he looks finished. Looks like he’s a spent force,” Froch said.

“But it’s an exciting fight, and it’s a good fight for Chisora, because it’s Deontay Wilder. He’s got a great reputation. He’s got a massive punch, and they always tell you that’s the last thing to go, but he can’t shape up properly now.”

Froch then described the current situation of Deontay, saying he “doesn’t generate power anymore.”

“He’s awkward on his feet. He doesn’t generate power anymore for me. He’s not a big puncher anymore. Because he shouldn’t be fighting, he’s had a spiritual awakening and then getting in there and carrying on fighting, it’s not ideal. Deontay Wilder doesn’t look like he can take any pressure at all,” he added.