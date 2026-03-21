Real Madrid get major boost ahead of LaLiga derby against Atletico

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa celebrates after the match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid get a major boost ahead of the LaLiga derby against Atletico as midfielder Jude Bellingham recovers from a hamstring injury and forward Kylian Mbappe becomes fully fit, manager Alvaro Arbeloa said on Saturday.

Bellingham has missed 10 matches after getting injured in February, while Mbappe was tested against Manchester City in Real's 2-1 Champions League round-of-16 second-leg victory as he made his return as a second-half substitute on Tuesday.

"Bellingham's available now; he'll be in the squad tomorrow. We'll see if he plays - I think he will. I'm really looking forward to seeing him on the pitch," Arbeloa told reporters ahead of the clash at the Bernabeu.

Real are four points behind the LaLiga leaders, Barcelona, after 28 matches, while Atletico are fourth.

Arbeloa was asked to provide an update on Mbappe on whether he has fully recovered from a left knee sprain, and he was unequivocal.

"The day he returns, it's because he's 100%. The minutes we saw him play in Manchester, I think every single action showed he's in great shape," he said.

"Above all, it's about how he feels - that's what matters in the end. How he felt and how he's feeling in training. Maximum confidence, maximum assurance and maximum excitement to have such a game-changing player back."

Mbappe is the leading scorer of LaLiga this season with 23 goals.

Bellingham was included in England’s squad by manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday for this month's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan as preparations continue for the World Cup.

Mbappe was also named in France's squad for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.

"They're incredibly important players for me, but they're just as important for their national team managers, especially with the World Cup coming up," Arbeloa said.

"I've been lucky enough to represent my country and I know what it feels like - the pride and the responsibility that comes with it. I understand the situation perfectly, so no, there's no problem at all."