Brendon McCullum to continue as England head coach despite Ashes debacle

England head coach Brendon McCullum monitors players during a practice session at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 19, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has retained his position as the England head coach across formats, British media reported on Saturday.

McCullum's performance as England head coach came under strict scrutiny following their disastrous Ashes campaign, which was concluded earlier this year and saw them succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of home side Australia.

The former New Zealand cricketer, however, has managed to secure his position and is likely to lead the Three Lions into the home Ashes in 2027, which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to confirm on Monday, the report within British media further claimed.

Earlier this month, following England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 exit after a narrow defeat in the high-scoring semi-final against eventual champions India, McCullum had said that he would "love to carry on" as the head coach, while insisting that the role does not come without challenges.

"I love the job. It's a great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that is the nature of it," McCullum had said.

"I feel we have achieved some really cool things over the last few years but there is still so much to achieve with the side, across all formats.

"I would love to carry on, so we will see what unfolds over the next little while. Right now, after being on the road for a fair bit of time, it's about getting home, watching some fast horses and playing some shocking golf.

"A bit of time to reflect, to let things land and objectively look at what is and isn't working.

"I would love to help lead the team through to the next stage."