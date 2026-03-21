Rio Ferdinand reveals his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gesture during separate matches. — AFP/File

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for “a one-off game”.

Ronaldo and Messi are considered among the greatest of all time in the football world, and it is very difficult to choose one as the best.

The Argentina captain has won eight Ballon d’Ors as compared to the Portuguese’s five.

But when it comes to UEFA Champions League titles, Ronaldo has won five, while Messi has four.

Speaking on The Late Run, Ferdinand said that he would pick Ronaldo over Messi for a one-off game, because the Portuguese is a big match player.

"If I was having a one-off game with both at their best, and I wanted to win that game, I'd choose Cristiano. I just know that he wants to be the guy that scores in the biggest games all the time, and he does," Ferdinand said.

It was not the first time that Rio had shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. In 2021, while speaking on TNT Sports, he outlined the difference between the two.

"Ronaldo or Messi? I feel that we should just enjoy them. They're here, we're blessed to be a part of this generation that can sit and watch them and play against, I was fortunate enough to do that. And they're different players to me. One is just an out-and-out goalscorer, and one of them is more involved in the game," Ferdinand said.

"I think Messi is the one who likes to get involved in the game and can play the final pass but also his numbers in terms of goals are ridiculous. And Cristiano is just obsessed with scoring goals and being the person that decides the match."