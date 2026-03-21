Ireland to host Afghanistan for ODI series in August despite 'moral discomfort'

Ireland's Mark Adair (right) celebrates taking a wicket during their second T20I against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on March 17, 2024. — ACB

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland (CI) confirmed Saturday that its men's cricket team will play a five-match home series against Afghanistan in August this year despite its concerns regarding the violation of women's rights in the country under the Taliban government.

Whilst major cricketing nations such as Australia and England have either cancelled or avoided scheduling bilateral series against Afghanistan since the regime change in the country in 2021, the CI board approved a five-match series against the Atalans following a 90-minute-long single-agenda meeting on Wednesday night.

As per the schedule, the series will run from August 5 to 14, with matches scheduled to be played in Bready and Stormont.

CI chief executive Sarah Keane defended the decision to approve the bilateral series against Afghanistan, while citing its invitation to the country's exiled women's team to play matches in Ireland.

"Cricket Ireland has made a decision to play Afghanistan in Belfast this year," Keane said on Friday.

"I'm not going to fob you off by saying that there's financial reasons and there's legal reasons. There aren't. This has been a decision by Cricket Ireland in what it believes is the best interest of the organisation as a whole, and the decision was made by the board this week.

"I want to acknowledge up front the moral discomfort that I think we all sit with around this decision and are clear abhorrence of how the regime treats women in particular, but we also see it very much as an opportunity to reference the Afghan women's team, the displaced team."

For the unversed, the five-match series against Afghanistan will be a part of Ireland's packed home season, further comprising a one-off Test against New Zealand and two T20Is against reigning champions India.

Ireland men's international fixtures – 2026 season

May 27-30: One-off Test against New Zealand in Stormont

June 26 and 28: T20Is against India in Stormont

August 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14: ODIs against Afghanistan in Bready and Stormont