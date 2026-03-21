Rwanda's Utagushimaninde bags multiple records on T20I debut

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde celebrates scoring a century during their Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament match against Ghana at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on March 21, 2026. — Nigeria Cricket Federation

LAGOS: Rwanda's emerging opener Fanny Utagushimaninde on Saturday flipped the record books by scoring a century on her maiden T20I appearance.

Utagushimaninde made an unbeaten 111 off 65 deliveries with the help of 17 fours in Rwanda's 122-run victory over Ghana in the first match of the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament here at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval.

As a result, the right-handed opener became the first to score a century on debut in women's T20Is.

Aged just 15 years and 223 days, she also became the youngest to score a century in women's T20Is, surpassing the previous record of Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who scored a hundred at 16 years and 233 days against Mali in 2019.

Interestingly, the previous record of being the youngest to score a century in women's T20Is for Rwanda was held by her opening partner, Gisele Ishimwe, which she registered in 2021 at an age of 17 years and three days.

The elusive list further features Ireland's Amy Hunter and West Indies' Deandra Dottin.

Youngest to score a century in women's T20Is

Fanny Utagushimaninde (Rwanda) – 15 years and 223 days against Ghana in 2026 Prosscovia Alako (Uganda) – 16 years and 233 days against Mali in 2019 Gisele Ishimwe (Rwanda) – 17 years and 3 days against Eswatini in 2021 Amy Hunter (Ireland) – 18 years and 107 days against Zimbabwe in 2024 Deandra Dottin (West Indies) – 18 years and 318 days against South Africa in 2010

Utagushimaninde's record-shattering knock powered Rwanda to a mammoth total of 210/3, while Belise Murekatete's economical bowling figures of 3/20 helped them curtail Ghana to a modest 88/8, rounding up a thumping 122-run victory in the curtain raiser.

For her unbeaten century, Utagushimaninde was adjudged the Player of the Match.