Carlos Alcaraz reacts to defeating young Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca

This collage of photos shows Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Joao Fonseca. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has reacted to defeating young Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca at the Miami Open and shared his thoughts on the 19-year-old’s potential.

Alcaraz defeated world No 39 Fonseca 6-4, 6-4 in the second round in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The pair had played an exhibition match in December, but it was their first-ever competitive encounter.

Fonseca was broken by Alcaraz once in each set. The Spaniard also saved three break points that the 19-year-old Brazilian created.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Alcaraz said. “I think I was really good in crucial moments. I was really good since the beginning until the last ball. I know how good Joao is, and that’s why I was really focused, every point, every shot.

“I’m just happy to stay calm, to stay positive in those moments. Most of the games, I just served pretty well, which was a really great weapon today for me.”

Carlos Alcaraz also shared his thoughts on Fonseca playing him after facing Jannik Sinner in the Indian Wells 2026.

“For him, playing toe to toe with us, I think he and his team are going to get great feedback to know what he should improve in the future,” said the 22-year-old.

“I think he has everything, great shots, a lot of things to improve, but for sure he’s going to do it. Back-to-back tournaments playing the No 1 and No 2 in the world I think is going to be really helpful for him.”