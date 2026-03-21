Babar Azam transitions into chef on Eid-ul-Fitr

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam preparing dessert at his residence on Eid-ul-Fitr. — Instagram/@babarazam

LAHORE: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam on Saturday stunned fans with his cooking skills as he prepared a sweet dish on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, being celebrated with devotion and respect by the Muslim community globally.

In a video shared on his official Instagram account, the right-handed batter could be seen stepping into the kitchen and preparing a traditional Eid dessert, showcasing a different side of his personality away from the cricket field.

The clip captured him actively involved in the cooking process, carefully preparing the dish as part of his Eid celebrations.

The star batter was seen making a popular festive treat, a vermicelli-based classic dessert, "Sheer Khurma", widely associated with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Babar captioned the post as his "sweet Eid signature", offering fans a glimpse into his personal festivities.

The video quickly gained traction online, with followers responding warmly and extending Eid greetings while appreciating his culinary effort.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar has been away from professional cricket since Pakistan's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this month due to an injury, disclosed by national selector Aaqib Javed during a press conference last week.

The 31-year-old, as a result, was not considered for Pakistan's recently concluded three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, while also missing the National T20 Cup 2026.

Although no update was provided by either the selection committee or the star batter regarding his fitness, Babar is slated to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The right-handed batter was retained by the 2017 champions in the Platinum category for Rs70 million ahead of the historic players' auction.