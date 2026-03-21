Manchester United boss Michael Carrick slams referee decisions in Bournemouth draw

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick reacts with Diogo Dalot and Senne Lammens after the match at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on March 20, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has slammed the decisions of referee Stuart Attwell in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, in which the Red Devils suffered a perceived penalty injustice.

United were put ahead by captain Bruno Fernandes in the 61st minute through a penalty after Bournemouth defender Alex Jimenez tugged on Matheus Cunha's shirt in the box.

Minutes later, Adrien Truffert brought down Amad Diallo in the area, but after a VAR check, the foul was not given as contact was considered insufficient.

Seconds after the incident, Bournemouth levelled the scores through Ryan Christie.

United regained the lead in the 71st minute, after an own goal by James Hill on Fernandes’ corner.

However, the hosts scored an equaliser on a penalty when Harry Maguire was sent off in the 78th minute after he brought down striker Evanilson with a push in the box.

While Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola denied the fact that there was a penalty for Diallo's collision, Carrick said the decisions involving Cunha and Diallo were the same.

"He's definitely got one of them wrong because he's given one penalty for us for the same thing that he's not given one," Carrick told a news conference.

"There's a two-arm grab. The Matheus one he gives, the second one on Amad he doesn't, which I think is almost identical, really. If you have two hands on someone in the box and they go over and they're in control of the ball, for me it's two penalties.

"It will be interesting to see which one they acknowledge is wrong: the one we got or the one we didn't get.

"It's a huge moment. They don't give it, they go down the other end and score and then it becomes all of a sudden, 'oh, it needs to be a bigger penalty to overturn,' just because they scored, when actually it's a penalty and it should be a penalty if you've already given one.”

Carrick added that he believes one of the penalties must be wrong.

"We defended with the 10 men after all that very well. But the penalty one is just astonishing, I have to say. One of them must be wrong," he added.