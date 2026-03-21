Pakistan cricketers wish nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

This collage of pictures shows national cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Sidra Amin (centre) and Salman Ali Agha. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan men and women cricketers extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, being celebrated with devotion and respect by the Muslim community globally.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its social media handles, members of the national men's cricket team, including ODI and T20I captains Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Ali Agha, respectively, shared special messages to the fans.

"[…] On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Team, I wish you all a very happy Eid. Take care of yourself and celebrate Eid with your friends and family," Shaheen stated.

Besides them, several national cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, alongside youngsters Saad Masood, Abdul Samad, Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat sent their Eid wishes.

Pakistan men's team players wish you all Eid Mubarak! 🙌#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/KMJjV949xF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2026

In a separate video shared by the cricket board on social media, Pakistan women's cricketers, including Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan, also extended heartfelt Eid greetings to the nation.

#EidMubarak from the Pakistan women’s team! ✨



Enjoy this special occasion with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/vps5lQ59ul — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 20, 2026

Notably, the women's cricket team is currently enjoying a brief break, with their next international assignment scheduled in May – a T20I tri-series against West Indies and hosts Ireland in a build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to run from June 12 to July 5.

The national men's cricketers, on the other hand, will turn up for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to be played from March 26 to May 3.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams, including two new entrants, RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches from March 26 to May 3.

PSL 11 will get underway with defending champions Lahore Qalandars locking horns with Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.