Lahore Qalandars would ideally want to stage the double-wicket tournament in July.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars have announced their plan of holding a 'double-wicket' tournament once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

The tournament, which the franchise ideally wants to stage in July, will feature 16 players from their 'Qalandars Kay Sikandar' talent hunt programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that sports activities are currently suspended in the country due to the ravaging pandemic. While lockdowns for other facets of life have been relaxed or completely done away, sports and entertainment activities still remain banned.

The planned event will also have Qalandars' PSL regulars such as captain Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and others.

'Double-wicket' is a locally played format where groups of twos take on each other instead of the usual teams of 11 - the norm in all other recognised formats of cricket.

Lahore Qalandars to hold double-wicket tourney as soon as pandemic subsides