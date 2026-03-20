Igor Tudor hopes 'nice surprises' for Tottenham Hotspur amid relegation battle

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Igor Tudor reacts during their second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Atletico Madrid at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Igor Tudor hopes the club's medical staff can deliver some "nice surprises" over the next few weeks as he gears up for Sunday's relegation tussle with Nottingham Forest.

A Premier League draw at Liverpool last week was followed by a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, though they went out of the Champions League on aggregate.

But Spurs remain in a perilous position in the English top flight -- just one point clear of Forest and West Ham, with the Hammers in the relegation zone.

Igor Tudor revealed on Friday that creative midfielder James Maddison, who has not played a single minute this season due to a knee injury, could be back before the end of the campaign.

Winger Mohammed Kudus is set to be available after the March international break.

"Maddison is already doing interesting things as well," Tudor told reporters. "With the ball and sprinting as well. I saw him, he is positive.

"We have this big three weeks after the game on Sunday... we need to check but (Kudus) is progressing very well. Already a little bit with the ball.

"Rodrigo (Bentancur) as well, Maddison as well. We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprises in the next weeks which would be very important to have."

Forest were forced to play 120 minutes on Thursday before they made it through to the Europa League quarter-finals with a shootout win over FC Midtjylland.

Vitor Pereira's men have had a day less than Tottenham to prepare, but Tudor said his side would not have an advantage.

"The coach made it the way so the players that start did not play more than 60 minutes, so there will not be an advantage from this point of view," he said.

Tudor should have Dominic Solanke available after a minor hip issue meant he sat out the midweek win over Atletico and Joao Palhinha took part in training on Friday after being sidelined due to concussion protocols.

A Tottenham fan groups initiative titled "Show Up, Sing Up, Stay Up" aims to produce a raucous pre-match atmosphere in London on Sunday.

A lengthy statement with the rallying cry "All Together, Always" has been shared by the club's official X account and by a number of Spurs players.

"I said, after the (Atletico) game there was a beautiful sensation, feeling of togetherness with the fans," said Tudor.

"Very rare, I felt this enjoyment. I enjoyed feeling the sensation that we are doing good on the pitch but together with them, together with the fans. That was really nice and rare. We need to continue this all together."

The club announced that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario would have surgery next week on a hernia, with the procedure timed to have minimal impact on the season.